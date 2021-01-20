Hero Initiative and BINC Team Up With Superstar Creators For Charity Auctions

Hero Initiative, a long-running charity that provides security for veterans of the comics industry, and the Boon Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC) have teamed up to launch "Double Vision" Auctions. The idea? For big-name artists and big -name characters to create a "tag team" approach to their charitable donations -- donations which will then go to both organizations. The auctions will launch on February 2, 2021, and with a date of 2/2 for the Double Vision auctions, the biggest problem we foresee is that it will almost immediately become a target of Two-Face's reign of terror.

Some of the comic industry's biggest talents have come together to produce unique original art pieces, featuring great combos of two artists and two characters benefiting two charities — Hero Initiative and The Binc Foundation's Comicbook United Fund.

There will be a lot more announcements coming down the line, but here is an initial list of what is being offered up for auction:

Spider-Man and Venom, by Humberto Ramos and Ryan Stegman

Darth Vader vs. Luke Skywalker by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Marco Checchetto

Elseworlds Batman and Batgirl by Howard Chaykin and Dan Brerton

Matt Wagner and Tim Sale have paired up to produce not one but TWO Spider-Man/Green Goblin pieces.

Mike McKone and Tom Raney have contributed two companion pieces,watercolors of Green Lantern and Sinestro! Mike and Tom have been producing amazing work that has dazzled fans for years, and now Tom will be taking the art reins on the new Green Lantern series.

Two of the superstar talents from the defining '90s mutant titles, Larry Stroman and Whilce Portacio bring X-Factor and Bishop to life.

Fan-favorites Jorge Molina and Phil Noto offer this full-color masterpiece featuring everyone's much-loved couple, Rogue and Gambit.And yes, eagle-eyed friends, there are a few wrinkles on that theme as well.

Additional contributions include the original art to published work: Red Hood #51 variant cover by Kael Ngu, and a Defenders #4 variant cover painting by Gabriele Dell'Otto, one of the most sought-after cover artists in the industry.

Look for additional announcements featuring superstars like Chris Bachalo, Neil Gaiman, Dale Keown, Ed McGuinness, Adam Kubert, Jose Luis Garcia-Lopez, J. ScottCampbell, David Nakayama, and many more! Stayed tuned...we're sure to knock your socks off! A gallery of artwork will be available to view on Hero Initiative's website.

These pieces will be auctioned off via Hero's eBay account five at a time, starting on February 2. Keep an eye out for updates, and be ready to bid on some incredible artwork and help support the comics industry.