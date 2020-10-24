Hilary Duff Announces She's Pregnant Again

✖

Former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff is pregnant. She and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, revealed the news via Instagram on Saturday. "We are growing!!! Mostly me," Duff, 33, writes. Koma made his own post, writing, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021." Duff and Koma had their first child together in 2018. Duff also has an 8-year-old son from her previous marriage to former NHL hockey player Mike Comrie. Duff and Koma married in 2019. Duff is best known for playing the lead role in the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire. She is expected to reprise the role for a Disney+ reboot series, but development on that project has stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm still talking to [the team] weekly, I don't know," Duff said in April. "They were shooting, and then everything was put on hold. And we're just kind of figuring out if we can make this happen. But there were plans for a lot of people to be in the show. So, um, I already know some of those things, but I don’t know about Paolo. I think she'd probably be pretty mad to see him."

Regardless of the difficulties surrounding the show, Duff remains committed to doing right by Lizzie McGuire fans. "Lizzie is turning 30, and for me, you know she was everybody's best friend, and she was there for such pivotal moments in their pre-teen life, and entering your 30s is an extremely big deal, and I think it's just the right time for her to step back in and to have her go along with you in your 30s," Duff said. "All of the fun times and all of the big monumental moments and all of the challenges you are faced with. I just thought that there was such opportunity there for her to be grown up and for her to be there for women again.

"Her career at the start of the show is an apprentice to a fancy New York decorator," she continued. "You know we toyed around with her being like a fashion designer because obviously that was a big part of the show and I'm like 'I think that's too obvious you know,' so she has a few really cool quirks and her job is really cool, but she still hasn't totally found her way, and that's going to be a part of the journey."