Home Alone House Now Available on Airbnb With Booby Traps

Home Alone is an iconic Christmas movie and if you’ve ever wished you could have your own Home Alone adventure in the McCallister’s house, this year that dream might just come true. The real-life Chicago area home featured in Home Alone will be available to rent through Airbnb for one night this holiday season – complete with booby traps to stop those pesky Wet Bandits. On Wednesday, Airbnb announced that the house will be available to rent for up to four guests on one night only, December 12th for only $25, and fans will be able to request to book the house beginning Tuesday, December 7th at 1 p.m. CT.

According to Airbnb, big brother Buzz McCallister will host this special rental, which is in celebration of the release of Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+.



“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating, but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season,” Buzz said. “Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”



Guests will be able to enjoy the following during their stay in the Home Alone House:



A cozy holiday scene with twinkling lights and a perfectly trimmed tree in celebration of the season.

Booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!).

Surprisingly searing splashes of aftershave and ample opportunity to scream into the mirror.

All the ’90s favorites their hearts desire, including plenty of Chicago’s finest pizza and a candlelit dinner of microwavable Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.

A meet and greet with a real-life tarantula.

A viewing of the film franchise’s newest holiday adventure, Home Sweet Home Alone.

A LEGO Ideas Home Alone set to take and build at home.



Additionally, to mark the first-ever stay at the McCallister house, Airbnb is making a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life of each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness. You can find out more about the upcoming rental of the Home Alone House, including photos of the home and COVID-19 protocols, here.



Home Sweet Home Alone is now streaming on Disney+.



Would you want to spend a night in the Home Alone house? Will you be trying to book the one-night-only Airbnb? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.