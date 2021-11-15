Home Sweet Home Alone Answers Where Kevin McCallister Is Now

This story contains details about Home Sweet Home Alone, now streaming on Disney+. Kevin McCallister has you covered if you’re ever left Home Sweet Home Alone. The Disney+ “remix” of the original holiday hit pitting Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) against bumbling bandits Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) answers what happened to Kevin McCallister 30 years after Home Alone, canon with the events of Home Sweet Home Alone. When eight-year-old Kevin is accidentally left behind by his family during their Christmas vacation — twice — he must defend the house with homemade contraptions and booby traps, inspiring the career choice of an almost 40-year-old Kevin.

In Home Sweet Home Alone, it’s Max Mercer (Archie Yates) who’s left home alone when his frazzled mother (Aisling Bea) leaves him behind during the family trip to Tokyo. A misunderstanding between Max and impoverished married couple Jeff (Rob Delaney) and Pam McKenzie (Ellie Kemper) leads to holiday heist hijinks when the outwitted trespassers try to retrieve a priceless heirloom inside the Mercer family home.

Along with Max’s slapstick booby traps, protecting the Mercer household is a McCallister Security home alarm system. Adult Kevin McCallister is the presumed owner of McCallister Security after his experiences in 1990’s Home Alone and 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Culkin’s Kevin McCallister doesn’t appear in Home Sweet Home Alone, but the McKenzie couple’s first attempt at their bungled burglary brings out Officer Buzz McCallister (Home Alone and Home Alone 2‘s Devin Ratray). When Officer McCallister receives a second call about a minor accidentally left home alone, Buzz tells dispatch to ignore the “prank call.”

“When I was a kid, my family went on vacation. We forgot my little brother Kevin,” Officer McCallister says into his radio. “Twice. He called in the 289 to mess with me. The idiot does it every year.”

Because the Mercer household has a McCallister Home Alarm System, it’s obviously a prank by his “trout sniffer” little brother Kevin.

Culkin reprised his Home Alone role for a Google ad featuring a grown-up Kevin McCallister in 2018.

Culkin previously revealed he does not appear in Home Sweet Home Alone, the sixth film in the Home Alone franchise and the first released by Disney. Stars Yates and Bea told ComicBook that the new movie is neither a remake or a reboot, but a loose sequel “remix.”

“Our lawyers didn’t tell us what we’re allowed to say about the word ‘spinoff,’ but it’s a ‘remix,’” Bea said in an exclusive interview with ComicBook about the re-imagining from Saturday Night Live writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell. “So it’s like a new movie, and so it feels less daunting than if we were involved in a remake because the characters are very different.”

Home Sweet Home Alone is now streaming on Disney+.

