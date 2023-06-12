Hostess Goes Patriotic With Limited Edition 4th of July Treats

With June well under way, it's almost time to start looking ahead to the next big summer holiday — Fourth of July. This summer, Hostess is launching a line of limited-edition treats with a patriotic theme to add a little something sweet to the summer's holiday backyard barbecues, brunches, parties, and other gatherings or just regular snacking. The lineup includes Cupcakes, Donettes, and Twinkies, and is expected to hit store shelves nationwide beginning mid-June.

The limited-edition collection includes Patriotic CupCakes, Strawberry Donettes, and Patriotic Twinkies. You can check out their official descriptions for yourself below.

• Hostess Patriotic CupCakes bring a festive twist to Hostess Vanilla CupCakes, complete with moist yellow cake, creamy filling, and bright blue frosting topped with red sprinkles. The limited-edition treats will be available in an 8-count multi-pack and a 6-count single-serve package.

• Hostess Strawberry Donettes feature moist strawberry cake and sweet glaze with fresh strawberry flavor and festive pinky-red color. The limited-edition sweets will be available in an 8-count multi-pack and a 6-count single-serve package.

• Hostess Patriotic Twinkies deliver the classic spongy yellow cake and sweet filling you know and love in red, white and blue packaging made for festive fun. The limited-edition Twinkies will be available in an 8-count multi-pack.

The patriotic themed treats is just the latest lineup from Hostess. Earlier this year, the brand introduced new treats just in time for Daylight Savings, including the new Old Fashioned Donettes and Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts. Before that, the brand rolled out their new Kazbar, a first-of-its-kind innovation described as combining layers of soft chocolate, cake, creme, candy crunch, and melt-in-your-mouth caramel or smooth fudge all covered with a rich chocolate-flavored coating topped with a drizzle.

"We know that consumers are craving multitextured snacks — and the variety of creamy, crunchy and rich layers in our new Kazbars will make every snacking experience a more joy-filled one," Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands said in a statement. "This new kind of snack delivers on the familiar, moist Hostess cake consumers know and love with a new, delicious fusion of layers and textures. The snack has performed strongly with consumers throughout product-testing, and we're excited to see that translate in the marketplace."

The Hostess Fourth of July collection hits store shelves this month.

Will you be checking out these patriotic-themed treats? What are your favorite Fourth of July goodies?