Hostess Unveils Fall Treat Lineup

With Thanksgiving coming up in less than two weeks and just about every coffee chain out there having rolled out their holiday menus, we are without a doubt firmly in the best season of the year when it comes to snacks. Winter and holiday treat season is upon us and now, Hostess is getting in on the festive flavor fun with the launch of their holiday treat lineup for this year. The lineup for the season features four, limited-edition treats including the return of some fan favorites as well as the release of a new item, Holiday HoHos.

Returning this year are the much-loved Holiday CupCakes, Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies, and Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes. They are joined by the special Holiday HoHos to give treat fans a great selection of delicious goodies for the season. Hostess even suggests that there are some ways to make the treats even more festive, offering suggestions such as to decorate Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes with melted chocolate or caramel and sprinkles for a tasty wreath.

"With the holiday season right around the corner, consumers are anticipating the return of special flavors that capture the joy, delight and traditions of the season," said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC. "From the classic chocolate sponge cake and refreshing mint flavor of our Mint Chocolate Flavored Twinkies to the rich and creamy hot chocolate flavor of our Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes, we think consumers will love our holiday snacks."

Each of the four holiday snacks are available for a limited time. Fans can get them in multi-packs at grocery stores nationwide while the Holiday CupCakes and Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow Flavored Donettes are also available in single-serve packages at convenience stores nationwide as well.

What do you think? Are you excited for this year's Hostess holiday treats? Which treat are you most interested in trying out? Let us know your thoughts about these snacks and any of the seasonal and holiday offerings this year in the comment section!