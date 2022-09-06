Hostess Unveils Fall Treat Lineup

It's September and that means that summer is "officially" behind us and, for most, that means just one thing: it's spooky season — and spooky season isn't just code for breaking out all of the Halloween-themed decor, but also for breaking out all of the fall and Halloween inspired snacks. After all, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is already back and how, Hostess is rolling out their fall snack lineup and it's full of returning favorites and a new seasonal offering as well to bring the taste of the season to snack time.

Coming back this season are the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Flavored Twinkies and Pumpkin Spice Flavored CupCakes, along with Caramel Crunch Donettes. For snack lovers who aren't huge fans of the pumpkin spice of it all, Spooky Twinkies and ScaryCakes are also back. The Pumpkin Spice Twinkies are a particular favorite for many snack fans and have been since their initial introduction in 2015. The most exciting offering in the lineup this year, however, may just be the new Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs.

"As fall approaches, consumers are eager to get their hands on popular fall flavors like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, and caramel," Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands, LLC said in a statement. "We're excited for fall snacking enthusiasts to try our new Hostess Creepy Caramel Ding Dongs, which are a delicious, spooky addition to our fun Halloween lineup."

The new fall lineup from Hostess is rolling out over the course of this month as well as October — the fall, pumpkin snacks are available in September while the Halloween snacks are headed to stores nationwide in October. The seasonal snacks come in multi-packs with a suggested retail of $3.99 while the Iced Pumpkin Flavored CupCakes, Caramel Crunch Donettes, Spooky Twinkies, and ScaryCakes are also available in single-serve packages with a suggested retail of $2.30. All of these offerings are limited-time treats, however, so you'll want to shop accordingly.

What do you think? Are you going to be trying Hostess's fall and Halloween treat lineup? Which item do you most want to try? What are your thoughts on the continued trend of pumpkin spice seasonal food offerings? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!