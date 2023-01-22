Hostess and Frankford Unveil Valentine's Day Treat Lineup

While it may seem like it was just Christmas, a quick look at the calendar tells a different tale. January is almost over and that means we're well on our way to one of the first big holidays of the year — Valentine's Day. That's right, in just a few weeks the season of love will be upon us with all things hearts and pink and while now is probably a good time to start thinking about spoiling your sweetheart it's also a good time to be thinking about the sweets and treats that come with the holiday. To that end, Hostess and Frankford have unveiled their holiday treat lineups this year and they're lineups that include a variety of limited-edition treats to make anyone's day.

Coming from Hostess, this year the brand is bringing some treats that lean into strawberry flavor for the season. There's the Hostess Frosted Strawberry Donettes, grab and go strawberry flavored mini donuts that make for a tasty breakfast bite. They're covered in a decadent chocolate coating so they're just a little special as well. Then there's Hostess Strawberry Cheesecake Baby Bundts. The treats are described as delightful mini bundt cakes that are made of fluffy strawberry cake — made with real strawberries — and topped with a tangy cheesecake drizzle. They are also packaged with a section for personalization so you can share them with your Valentine. Lastly, there is the Heart-shaped Hostess Valentine Ding Dongs, a unique take on a favorite that also features festive sprinkles and packaging with a place for personalization for your Valentine. All three treats are available at grocery retailers nationwide and on major retailer websites.

Frankford also has a trio of offerings this year as well. For a little bit of lunch time throwback, there's the Gummy Lunchables Cracker Stackers Valentine's Heart Box. You can tell your loved one to "Cheese Be My Valentine" with the gift box that includes everything you need to build a gummy Lunchable treat. They're available on Amazon and in Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Publix, and Meijer stores nationwide. Another fun, gummy option are Krabby Patties Plush Heart Box. The offering is described as a soft, plush-topped heart box in the shape of a Krabby Patty burger and it's filled with heart shaped Krabby Patties gummies — a treat for all the SpongeBob fans in your life. They are available online at Amazon and in Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Publix stores nationwide.

And, in the same vein as a popular Christmas offering, Frankford has teamed up again with Dunkin' for the Dunkin' Chocolates Heart Box. A gift sure to delight all the donut lovers, this heart box comes filled with individually wrapped donut shaped filled chocolates in three favorite Dunkin' flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter, and Chocolate Creme. They're available on Amazon as well as in Walgreens, Rite Aid, Publix, and Dollar General Stores nationwide.

