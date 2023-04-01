Howell Wayans, Father of Wayans Brothers, Dead at 86

Howell Wayans, the family patriarch of the Wayans family of entertainers, has died. His death was confirmed in a post made by his son Marlon on Saturday, a touching remembrance of his father. Howell was 86.

"Legend. When i was a child I asked my Dad what did you want to be when grew up? He simply said 'I wanted to be a man' I said 'not a lawyer? A doctor? An actor?' He said 'just a man," Marlon shared as a caption alongside a picture of the two. "I said 'but every boy becomes a man,' Dad said 'Not true,' I asked 'then what's a man?' My Dad said 'A man takes care of himself and his responsibilities. His family is always FIRST,' From that day on I wanted to be a MAN."

Howell and his late wife Elvira raised 10 children together in New York City, all of which were either in or adjacent to the entertainment industry. Marlon is the youngest of the siblings, which include Dwayne, Keenen, Diedra, Damon, Kimberly, Elvira, Nadia, Devonne, and Shawn.

"Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you," Marlon added in his post. "And if ever i need you i know exactly where to find you... in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her."Howell is survived by his children and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Elvira."

Omar Epps, an actor that's been a lifelong friend of the family, also paid tribute to the patriarch on his own Instagram account.

"Words can't even describe how I'm feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants," Epps wrote. "Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life. Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop! Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own. We're all devastated, but yet somehow, you prepared us for this moment. I LOVE YOU!!"

Howell is survived by his children and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Elvira.