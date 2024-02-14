Hubba Bubba Debuts New Skittles Mini Gum

A fan-favorite candy is getting the bubble gum treatment. The iconic Hubba Bubba bubble gum brand just launched their first new offering to their brand since 1988, the new Hubba Bubba Mini Gum and it's coming in the beloved Skittles original flavors. According to the brand, this new offering gives fans a new candy-like taste to enjoy while staying true to the beloved Hubba Bubba brand's "bubble-blowing core".

The new Skittles flavored Hubba Bubba Mini Gum features a mix of those iconic Original Skittles flavors, including lemon, strawberry, grape, orange, and lime. And while the gum has the taste of Skittles, it is still Hubba Bubba, which means that consumers can enjoy blowing bubbles big and small — as well as mix and match their flavor combinations.

"At Mars, we're always listening to our consumers. We've consistently heard that our brand fans have a nostalgic connection to Hubba Bubba as well as from those have been begging for a relaunch of Skittles gum," Maria Urista, Vice President at Mars Wrigley said. "We created Hubba Bubba Mini Gum to deliver a new Skittles crossover to fans that will bring more variety to the brand and surely to spark more moments of fun and play."

The new Hubba Bubba Mini Gum is available now at select retailers. It comes in 40-count bottles and 120-count stand-up pouches and will continue to roll out nationally throughout 2024.

Skittles Previously Released Tiny New Skittles Littles Candy

Last fall, Skittles released a tiny size version of the beloved candy. The new offering is a fun twist on the iconic candy, just in tiny size. Per the brand, the candy is bursting with the five iconic fruity flavors fans know and love from Skittles, just in "a tiny and more poppable form."

"Expanding our portfolio with SKITTLES Littles allows us to create even more pleasantly perplexing experiences and inspire moments of everyday happiness for fans," said Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars. "We can't wait for our fans to experience this tiny treat and Taste the Rainbow in a whole new way."