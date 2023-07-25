French's Announces Limited Edition Mustard Skittles for National Mustard Day

National Mustard Day is coming up on August 5th and as they have for the past several years, French's has yet again gone all out to celebrate the tangy holiday. In 2019, the brand surprised fans with Mustard Ice Cream. in 2020, they followed that up with Mustard Beer. In 2021, it was sun's out, bun's out with Mustard Buns, and last year, they woke up the taste buds with Mustard Donuts, but this year, French's is going somewhere truly unexpected by teaming up with Skittles for a truly one-of-a-kind treat. On Tuesday, French's announced that for National Mustard Day, they're teaming up with Skittles for the first-ever French's Mustard Flavored Skittles candies — and they're giving them away via an online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events.

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Skittles to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French's and Skittles fans alike."

"SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," said Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars. "That's why we've teamed up with French's to create the first-of-its-kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day."

For those wanting to try French's latest National Mustard Day celebration treat, this is what you need to know. Fans can have a chance to taste French's Mustard Skittles as well as snag some branded swag as French's hits the road on a multi-stop tour up the East Coast in their "Mustard Mobile" — a bright yellow, custom designed vintage bust featuring a giant Mustard Skittles on top. French's will post a map so people can stop by as well as follow their journey and you can find the locations below:

· Monday, July 31: Atlanta – Ponce City Market from 11AM-3PM

o 675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344

· Wednesday, August 2: Washington D.C. – City Center from 11AM-3PM

o 825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

· Saturday, August 5: New York City – Hudson River Park from 11AM–3PM

o 555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Additionally, now through August 5th, fans can visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles to enter for a chance to win a pack of French's Mustard Skittles as well.

What do you think? Will you be checking out Mustard Skittles? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!