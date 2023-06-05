Skittles Teams Up With Audible for Pride Collection

It's officially June which means Pride Month is among us and this year, Skittles is expanding its Pride program for 2023 by not just offering its annual limited-edition Pride packs, but by spotlighting LGBTQ+ stories with a new partnership with Audible and actor and comedian Cameron Esposito's QUEERY podcast, GLAAD, and the artists who designed this year's Pride packs. Now through July 31st, Skittles can scan the QR code on any Skittles Pride pack to access a free collection of LGBTQ+ stories on Audible, as well as upcoming Pride episodes of QUEERY, and other stories.

The Skittles Pride Audible collection features Audible Originals and excerpts from classic LGBTQ+ titles. In addition to scanning the QR code on this year's Skittles Pride packs, fans can also visit this website to access the collection. In addition to the collection, Skittles has partnered with Esposito to develop those special Pride episodes of QUERY, highlighting the individual stories of the artists featured on the 2023 Skittles Pride packs as well as other LGBTQ+ storytellers. Fans can also submit their own stories of Pride for a chance to be featured.

"The SKITTLES brand is proud to continue our four-year partnership with GLAAD and introduce new collaborations this year with Audible and Cameron Esposito, to help uplift and provide visibility to the LGBTQ+ community," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "The SKITTLES brand is honored to have the opportunity to help amplify voices from the LGBTQ+ community through the power of storytelling, which will help to increase support, generate inclusion, and build community."

"We're on a mission to ignite the world's imagination by bringing stories, ideas and characters to life," said James Finn, Head of Global Brand and Content Marketing, Audible. "Teaming up with SKITTLES for Pride 2023 epitomizes our focus and passion to elevate LGBTQIA+ voices that deserve to be heard."

Skittles rolls out their 2023 Pride Packs

Skittles is celebrating with limited edition Pride packs and this year, the brand is trading its signature rainbow for original designs created by artists within the LGBTQ+ community. This marks the second year that Skittles has teamed up with LGBTQ+ artists for their Pride packs, with each artist using their work to help others feel seen. For every Pride pack purchased, $1 will be donated up to $100,000 to GLAAD's culture-changing work and programs.

This year's artists include a wide range of talents, including illustrators, animators, cartoonists, and more. You can check out a little bit of information about each artist for yourself below. Each Pride pack also includes a QR code that consumers can follow to Skittles.com/PRIDE where they can hear each artist share more about the importance of LGBTQ+ stories.

• Zipeng Zhu (he/him) of New York, NY is a Chinese-born artist, designer, art director, illustrator and animator who wants to make every day a razzle-dazzle musical.

• Symone Salib (she/her) of Philadelphia, PA is a first-generation Cuban/Egyptian street artist, muralist, and educator.

• Mady G (he/they) of Hudson Valley, NY is an illustrator who highlights their interests in fashion, horror, nature, LGBTQ+ civil rights and psychedelic across their various illustrative works.

• Bianca Xunise (they/them) of Chicago, IL is an American cartoonist, who became the first nationally syndicated non-binary cartoonist after joining the comic strip Six Chix.

• Shanée Benjamin (she/her) of Brooklyn, NY is an art director and illustrator who is passionate about creating community and connection through her art.

What do you think of Skittles' collaboration with Audible for Pride? Let us know in the comments.