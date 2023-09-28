Skittles Releases Tiny New Skittles Littles Candy

Skittles is shaking things up just in time for Halloween, but don't worry candy fans, this is more cute than scary. On Wednesday, Skittles announced the release of their newest innovation: Skittles Littles. The new offering is a fun twist on the iconic candy, just in tiny size. Per the brand, the candy is bursting with the five iconic fruity flavors fans know and love from Skittles, just in "a tiny and more poppable form."

The brand shared their announcement on social media on Wednesday by sharing a humorous picture of the tiny new treats with the caption "Pinch to zoom for a -little-surprise!" You can check that post announcement out for yourself below.

"Expanding our portfolio with SKITTLES Littles allows us to create even more pleasantly perplexing experiences and inspire moments of everyday happiness for fans," said Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars. "We can't wait for our fans to experience this tiny treat and Taste the Rainbow in a whole new way."

The new Skittles Littles are set to hit store shelves at select retailers this month and will roll out nationwide in 2024. They are available in two sizes, an on-the-go resealable tube that comes in at 1.9 oz and a Grab N Go pouch at 7.2 oz.

The new Skittles Littles are just the latest innovation from Skittles. Earlier this year, the brand teamed up with French's for the limited edition Mustard Skittles which were released for National Mustard Day. There was also the release of this year's Pride collection which saw the brand not only offer its annual limited-edition Pride packs, but also team up with Audible for the Skittles Pride Audible collection which featured Audible Originals and excerpts from classic LGBTQ+ titles.

"The SKITTLES brand is proud to continue our four-year partnership with GLAAD and introduce new collaborations this year with Audible and Cameron Esposito, to help uplift and provide visibility to the LGBTQ+ community," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America at the time. "The SKITTLES brand is honored to have the opportunity to help amplify voices from the LGBTQ+ community through the power of storytelling, which will help to increase support, generate inclusion, and build community."

Will you be checking out the new Skittles Littles? Let us know your thoughts about the tiny new treat from the iconic candy brand in the comment section!