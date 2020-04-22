IKEA Unveils Its Recipe for Swedish Meatballs

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and the stay at home orders intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, many businesses are temporarily closed, while others are operating under entirely different conditions. It's prompted the companies behind some famous favorite foods to share their recipes so that people can recreate them while stuck at home. Among those sharing their culinary secrets is IKEA. The popular lifestyle brand has decided to share the recipe for their famous Swedish meatballs.

On Monday, the official Twitter UK account shared the recipe for their meatballs as well as the cream sauce served with them in restaurant by way of a very clever graphic resembling the assembly instructions that come with the brand's furnishings.

"Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We've created a recipe for you to recreate the delicious dish in the comfort of your own home," the post reads. Check it out for yourself below.

Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs pic.twitter.com/d89lRsJxH7 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 20, 2020

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” Lorena Lourido, country food manager at IKEA, said in the announcement (via Food & Wine). “Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig maltid, as we say in Sweden!”

Of course, it's important to note that this recipe may not be the exact one used in IKEA's restaurants. As Lourido noted, it's one that is made from "easily accessible ingredients" and, indeed, it does differ from an "official" recipe card for the meatballs and sauce that some fans have been sharing online -- one located as a pdf on the English-language IKEA Singapore site (you can find it here). That said, the recipes don't differ by much so whichever version you make should get you a flavor pretty close to what you can get in store once they open back up.

Will you try your hand at making IKEA's Swedish meatballs? Let us know in the comments below.

