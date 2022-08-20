Ioane "John" King, Starz Spartacus Actor, Dead at 49

Ioane "John" King, who played Rhaskos in Starz's Spartacus, has died. The actor, who was 49 years old succumbed to adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer, which had spread to his pancreas and other organs. The actor had made his condition public in January and no information about where he died was available at this time. Sadly, King isn't the first Spartacus cast member to pass away from cancer. Andy Whitfield died from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2011.

According to King's family he "passed in the company of loving friends and family."

"John leaves a big hole in this world, having been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend, and human being," the statement read (via Deadline). "Those of us lucky to have met him will carry on with his legacy of kindness, positive influence, hard work and love."

On Instagram, King's Spartacus co-star Manu Bennett — who played Crixus in the series — paid tribute to King, writing about his "powerful presence" and "ever positive attitude" and how those things took the actor from being merely an extra to the speaking role of Rhaskos.

"Saddened by the passing of Ioane (John) King who played the role of Rhaskos on Spartacus. John had a long battle with cancer but faced that fight with dignity & a constant resolve not to be defeated. On Spartacus John was hired as an extra but with a powerful presence & ever positive attitude amongst the cast & crew, won himself the speaking role of Rhaskos. Fans may remember Rhaskos leading the song 'My cock rages on!' a defiant tune sung by gladiators after surviving the games. I remember John most fondly for his huge grin & sparkle in his eye when he would welcome me & others onto set each day offering the Gladiatorial forearm handshake & acknowledging in his deep raspy voice, 'Brother!' He was one of the boys who held the team together & wore the B brand for the House of Batiatus upon his forearm with so much pride. Ioane (John) King was truly one of the Brothers."

Our condolences to King's friends, family, and fans at this time.