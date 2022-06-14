Jack Daniels Is Making Jack & Cokes in a Can

✖

Jack and Cokes have long been a staple at bars and saloons around the world. Now, the companies behind the two drinks are partnering together to release the concoction in canned form. Monday, Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola announced a new partnership that will introduce Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTD, a cocktail mixing the two beverages together and canned in the standard 12-ounce can.

"This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable," Brown-Forman chief executive Lawson Whiting wrote in a press release. "Brown-Forman has been a leader in the ready-to-drink category since we launched our first Jack Daniel's RTD more than 30 years ago. Coca-Cola perfectly complements Jack Daniel's and our existing RTD offerings, enabling us to accelerate expansion and continue to grow our business around the world."

According to a press release distributed by the company, the global benchmark for the drink's ABV (alcohol beverage volume) will be held at 5-percent, though it could fluctuate dependent on the market it's being sold in.

The new cocktail will be available in full-sugar and zero sugar options at launch, which is set to take place later this year in Mexico. The drink will become available in other markets as time moves on.

"We keep consumers at the center of everything we do as we continue to develop our portfolio as a total beverage company, and that includes new products with our iconic Coca-Cola brand," Coca-Cola chairman James Quincey added. "We are excited about our new relationship with Brown-Forman and look forward to the introduction of Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola."

An exact date for the release of the drink in the United States has not yet been determined.