Jake Paul Releases Statement After Being Seen In Videos With Looters

Over the weekend, Jake Paul was present for some looting and destruction of a restaurant and mall in Arizona. Everyone who wants to know this does because it is on video. In one video, the controversial YouTube star can be seen holding a bottle of vodka outside of a P.F. Chang's restaurant. The video has since gone viral and many have expressed their frustrations with Paul over his actions and involvement in the looting. As a result and with video evidence to prove his presence, Paul has taken to social media to release a statement in regards to what he was doing at the scene.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism," Paul said in a tweet. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona. We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled through; we were strictly documenting, not engaging. I do not condone violence, looting, or breaking the law.”

See Paul's tweet, containing the statement in the form of a screenshot from his Notees app on an iPhone, below.

Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul have a long history with being under fire for controversial decisions. As a result, many of the responses to the statement about the former's involvement in the Arizona looting scene has been met with frustration and criticism from fans.

While gifs, memes, and videos which show Paul not sticking to his word and "clapping up" a rival if he saw him.

Some are coming in with a bit more logic and meaning, though. For example, many see Paul's choices as undermining the real reason for protests around the nation following the unjust death of George Floyd while in custody of police in Minnesota.

Part of Paul's time at the events in Arizona was captured by a Twitter user from an Instagram story and can be seen in the video below.

Jake Paul has been silent on social media since posting his statement about the events in Arizona.

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

