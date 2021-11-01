Jamie Foxx Becomes Drunk Gizmo in Hilarious Halloween Clip

Jamie Foxx as a drunk Gremlin doing a testimonial for liqour? Sounds pretty fun. And it is: Foxx posted his Halloween costume to social media last night, and it’s a store-bought Gizmo costume, with the added touch of a bottle keeping him warm and happy. Of course, you’re not supposed to feed Gremlins after midnight, so we hope Foxx’s house looked okay when he woke up this morning. Either way, seeing a modern-day A-lister sporting a costume from an ’80s classic would be good, clean fun even without the special touches that Foxx put on it along the way.

Of course, timing is everything. A new, animated series is planned for HBO Max next year titled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. Maybe we can get Foxx a cameo?

You can check it out below.

In case it’s been a while since you watched it, here’s the rundown of the Mogwai, the species of Gremlins of which Gizmo is a member (thanks to the Gremlins wiki for helping us keep it fairly concise):

A Mogwai is a small, furry gremlin, which is the first and most lovable form of Gremlin. The rules surrounding them are pretty simple: don’t put it in sunlight, don’t give it water (or let it get wet), and don’t feed it after midnight under any circumstances.

The first is easy: sunlight can kill the Mogwai. Water is a little more complicated: basically, if a Mogwai gets wet, it can spawn new Mogwai on its back. They start as tiny hairballs, but can “unfold” into a full-grown Mogwai in a matter of minutes. If you feed a Mogwai after midnight, it will grow into a full Gremlin, which has dark, more lizardlike skin and eyes, and causes no end of trouble. This happens after a brief period during which the Mogwai rests in a coccoon, but apparently both the coccoon and gremlin stages were unwanted side effects from someone trying to create a Mogwai.

More on that, we assume, in the animated series, which is set to serve as a prequel to the 1984 film. For Jamie Foxx, his next project is Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which he will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Foxx is one of the only “throwback” actors confirmed to be appearing in the movie, although there are rumors that everyone from Willem Dafoe to Andrew Garfield will be back for more.