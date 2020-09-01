Joker Actor Jared Leto Shares Flashback Photo From School Yearbook

✖

For many across the United States, this week marks back to school week and while the start of the school year may look a little different for many thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the start of the school year is still something to celebrate and now Joker actor Jared Leto is doing just that by sharing his own throwback yearbook photo to wish those heading back to the classroom -- real or virtual -- good luck.

On Twitter, Leto shared an undated photo of himself from one of his old school yearbooks, joking that he remembered it "like it was yesterday" and asked fans to share their own in a "#backtoschoolchallenge".

"Good luck to everyone heading back to school," Leto wrote. "I remember it like it was yesterday...kinda."

Good luck to everyone heading back to school. I remember it like it was yesterday...kinda 🤓 Show me your yearbook pic 📚 #backtoschoolchallenge pic.twitter.com/MG9ZQUM0c2 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) August 31, 2020

The tweet prompted quite a few responses form fans, each sharing their own yearbook photos or equivalent photos for those who didn't have yearbook photos. It made for an interesting glimpse into what school days looked like over a variety of years -- and many fans also pointed out how Leto's yearbook photo looks very much like he does even today.

While back to school may be behind Leto, the actor does have some projects on the horizon. Earlier this month it was announced that Leto is officially involved with Disney's new TRON movie. Rumors that Leto would be involved in a third film in the franchise had swirled in the decade since TRON: Legacy landed in theaters.

"I’m struck with such gratitude for the opportunity to bring this movie to life, especially as both the original video game and the film affected me so deeply as a young child," Leto shared on Twitter at the time. "The fact that I get to be a part of this new chapter is mind-blowing."

The new TRON movie with Jared Leto also landed Lion director Garth Davis. Davis has been quietly building an impressive resumé on the indie movie circuit with projects like the 2016 multi-Oscar nominee Lion and the 2018 Biblical film Mary Magdalene with Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix. Davis teaming up with the Oscar-winning Leto makes this project a TRON movie that will definitely be piquing the interests of both cinephiles and geeks alike. The latest script was done with Jesse Wigutow, who also did work on a script for The Crow reboot.

In addition to the TRON movie, Leto's Morbius, which was supposed to have hit theaters back in July but was delayed due to the pandemic, is expected to hit theaters on March 19, 2021.

What do you think about Leto's throwback photo? Let us know in the comments.

Header Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.