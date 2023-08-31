Jasmine Cephas Jones Pays Tribute to Late Father Ron Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones is paying tribute to her father, Ron Cephas Jones. In a post shared to social media on Wednesday, Jasmine, who is herself an actor known for her work in the Broadway's Hamilton as well as television's #FreeRayshawn and Blindspotting, wrote about how grief is a battle and remembered her father not only as a great actor but as "a damn good father" as well. You can check out her moving tribute for yourself below.

"Grief. This one is a battle. I keep looking at my phone wanting to call you and wanting to hear your voice. You listened… you REALLY listened to me," she wrote. "You valued my opinion and you never judged me. We all know you were a great actor but my god you were a damn good father. Your best gift to me as a father was giving me a safe space to just be me. Not afraid of my womanhood and all the pain and awkwardness and social anxiety and tough burdens that society can put on us. You understood that. You led me. Mentored me. Gut laughed with me. Cried with me. Sang with me. Celebrated me. Studied me. Cared for me… and loved me. There's so much to say, but I don't have many words. I just love you so much. I miss you beyond words. I still feel you here with me and I will carry you in my heart forever."

Jones, who starred in shows such as Luke Cage and This Is Us, died earlier this month at the age of 66 after battling with a "long-standing pulmonary issue".

"Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue," the actor's team said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Magazine.

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," the statement continued. "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway. Ron's inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us."

The actor won two guest-starring Emmy Awards for his role on This Is Us where he played the father of Sterling K. Brown's Randall Pearson. After his second Emmy win, the actor opened up about having undergone a double lung transplant as a result of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.