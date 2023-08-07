Bryan Randall, Partner of Sandra Bullock, Dies at 57

Bryan Randall, photographer and the longtime boyfriend/co-parenting partner of actress Sandra Bullock has died at the age of 57 after a private battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

In a statement from Bryan Randall's family (via PEOPLE), they say the following in his remembrance:

It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan. --His Loving Family.

Sandra Bullock started a relationship with Bryan Randall in 2015. Bullock had divorced her former husband, motorcycle culture star Jesse James in 2010 while adopting her first child a, son named Louis; she met Randall when he was working as the photographer for Louis's birthday in January of 2015, and went public with the relationship later that year. By the end of 2015, she adopted a three-year-old daughter, Laila; Randall also had a daughter who was regularly in their lives.

While never married, Bullock told Jada Pinkett Smith during a 2021 episode of Red Table Talk that the family she had built with Bryan Randall was everything she ever wanted out of life:

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children- three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever. I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

In the same interview, Bullock spoke highly of Randall as a father and role model, saying; "He's the example that I would want my children to have," and noting how he had come to fit into her life as a complete partner: "He is an example even when I don't agree with him. I'm stubborn but sometimes I need to sit back and listen and go, 'You're saying it differently but we mean exactly the same thing.' It's hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself."

We send our condolences to Bryan Randall's family, friends, colleagues and fans. His family requested that anyone seeking to honor him do so by making donations to ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.