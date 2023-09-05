Jason David Frank's Daughter Pays Tribute to Late Power Rangers Star For His 50th Birthday

On what would have been his 50th birthday, Jason David Frank's daughter Jenna posted a powerful tribute to her late father across social media.

"I can't put my pain into words. I still can't believe you're gone. I was with you on your birthday last year," Jenna wrote in an Instagram post. "I picked you up at the airport you were so happy to see me. You are my book to life, You taught me everything I know. You are more than just my dad. You are my very best friend, my partner in crime, my brother. You are everything in one.

She added, "We struggled with the same mental problems. You always understood me when nobody else did I WILL win this battle for you. I will break the curse. I promise. Happy 50th b-day pops! You always would tell me I'm your biggest angel. Now you're mine."

Frank died by suicide last November. Immediately following news of his death, rumors started to swirl as to what happened on the night he was found, causing his wife Tammie to clarify the situation a week later.

"My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week," Tammie said in a statement sent to PEOPLE Magazine last December. "While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered."

"I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life," she added. "These were the 'disturbances' that has been brought up numerous times online… All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all."

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with a mental health crisis, there is no shame in asking for help: just call 988, or go to this website to learn more information about suicide prevention.