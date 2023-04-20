How Power Rangers: Once & Always Pays Tribute to Jason David Frank

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always in many ways is a full-hour tribute to the legacy of the franchise and the iconic Rangers at the franchise’s core. Once & Always is a story of grief, struggle, and hope, something mirrored in the real world after the tragic passing of Thuy Trang in 2001 and more recently Jason David Frank. Many were hoping to see a special tribute to Frank and Trang, and that happens as the special ends. A clip from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers season 2 plays that shows Kimberly (Amy Jo Johnson) singing and playing the song Down the Road on guitar as Tommy comes to grips with losing his powers, and you can watch the tribute below.

The scene itself pans around and shows each of the Rangers as they share this emotional moment, and before the credits of the special, photos of Trang and Frank are displayed on the screen. The text below reads “In loving memory of Thuy Trang and Jason David Frank.”

The special was filmed before Frank’s death but he wasn’t involved, but the character of Tommy is referenced in the special and the Green Ranger is part of a battle sequence early on. The legacy of the character is addressed by Kat, as she says that she needs to get home to J.J., who is Kat and Tommy’s son. In the comics, J.J. goes on to become an S.P.D. Ranger, and in an ode to his father, he becomes a Green Ranger as well.

Much if the special focuses on Trini’s daughter Minh, who like J.J. follows in her mother’s footsteps and becomes a Ranger. Minh isn’t aware of her mother being a Power Ranger until after Trini’s death, and it is Billy and Zack who have to tell her what happened and reveal their lives as Rangers. You can find the official synopsis for Once & Always below.

“The Rangers come face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome.”

Season 2 of Dino Fury and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023.

What did you think of Once & Always? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB.