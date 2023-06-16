Jason David Frank’s Legend of the White Dragon Reveals New Action Figures

Jason David Frank’s final project before his tragic passing was Legend of the White Dragon, and the film will be getting a theatrical release later this year. Now it will be getting a new line of action figures too, as Valaverse revealed they are developing figures from the film at this year’s JoeFest. A Legend of the White Dragon 2-Pack was featured during Valaverse’s presentation, which features the White Dragon and Aaron Schoenke’s Dragon Prime. Each figure comes with a civilian head sporting their likenesses as well as alternate hands and a weapon accessory that emits from the gauntlet, and you can check out images of the new figures below.

Both figures will be in the 6-inch scale, just like Valaverse’s popular Action Force line, and the set is expected to hit sometime in December of this year. Valaverse also revealed that the 2-Pack will be available to pre-order later this summer, so we’ll keep you posted when pre-orders actually go live.

Two swappable hands, the swappable portrait, and some kind of energy blade are the accessories shown in the image, but we’re not sure if that’s the final accessory list or if any of that will change before it releases. As for the film, the theatrical release doesn’t have an official date yet, but the official press release states that it will be in theaters “in conjunction with what would have been Jason David Frank’s 50th birthday”, which would make the date sometime in September.

“When Jason David Frank tragically took his own life late last year, it became the filmmaker’s mission to honor his legacy by completing the film the way Frank envisioned it. Frank was a beloved actor who still has a great emotional impact on fans around the world. He was a world-renowned and acclaimed martial artist, who brought the same passion to his performances on the screen. In this film, Jason David Frank plays Erik Reed, a complex character that really allowed him to showcase his incredible range as an actor,” the press release reads.

“We are proud to have worked with such a talented actor, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share his final performance with the world,” said filmmaker and co-star Aaron Schoenke. “Having been on this journey with Jason for 10 years, I know he would be beyond excited to know that Legend of the White Dragon will be opening in theaters.”

“Despite the tremendous loss, the production team has worked tirelessly to complete the film and ensure that it meets the high standards that Jason set for himself,” said producer Sean Schoenke. “The result is a powerful and moving tribute to his talent and dedication.”

Legend of the White Dragon stars Mark Dacascos (John Wick III), King Bach (Walking Dead, Greenland), Michael Madsen (Kill Bill 1 & 2, Sin City), David Ramsey (Arrow, The Flash), Aaron Schoenke, Jason Faunt, Rachel Brooke Smith, Ciara Hanna, Kevin Porter, Mayling Ng, Cerina Vincent, and Jenna Rae Frank. You can find the official description below.

“After being a fugitive on the run for three years, the White Dragon (Jason David Frank) has returned to the city he fought to protect. He must now clear his name and save the family he keeps in secret before the mysterious Dragon Prime (Aaron Schoenke) unleashes his own revenge on the White Dragon.”

