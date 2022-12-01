Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank's Wife Confirms Cause of Death, Sets Record Straight on Final Night

Jason David Frank's wife has confirmed the reports surrounding his death and shared her story of the night. Tammie Frank wrote a long statement to People Magazine asking fans for privacy during this tough time for her family. Her husband died last week and the outpouring of concern online for the Mighty Morhphin Power Rangers star has been incredibly moving. However, when it comes to details of his death by suicide, Tammie felt like she had to set the record straight. There were reports that his marital status was up in the air, but the actor's wife said they were still together and navigating their relationship. She left him alone for only a short break and when she got back to the hotel room, police had to help her open the door. Now, read some of her statement down below as she gives her account of the night.

"My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week," Frank began. "While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered."

Setting The Record Straight

"I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else," she continued. "The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night… It was meant to be a fun weekend getaway, and instead, I lost the love of my life. Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons. He was human, just like the rest of us."

"We danced and stayed out at the event until the bar closed. When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room," Tammie remembered. "To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door."

"I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life," she added. "These were the 'disturbances' that has been brought up numerous times online… All we want is to remember Jason and our happiest memories, and move on from the pain of losing a loved one. I only ask for sympathy and understanding during this difficult time. To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family, thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all."

ComicBook.com offers our deepest condolences, thoughts, and more to Jason David Frank's family, friends, and loved ones at this very difficult time.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with a mental health crisis, there is no shame in asking for help: just call 988, or go to this website to learn more information about suicide prevention.