Jason Momoa and Warner Bros. Pictures Surprise Young Fan Battling Cancer With His Own Aquaman Trident

Aquaman star Jason Momoa continues showing he can be just as much of a hero offscreen. Momoa united with Warner Bros. for a charitable act, surprising a young DC fan who is battling cancer with his own Aquaman Trident! Momoa shared the story on his Instagram, using the platform to spotlight young Danny Sheehan. To help Danny in his fight, Momoa and Sideshow Collectibles sent over a new set of action figures, while WB gave him one of the Tridents from the Aquaman movie! Momoa capped off the gift bundle with a nice message: "Can't wait to ride on some dolphins with you Danny! Love, Uncle Aquaman"

"Wanted to share a picture of this amazing boy Danny Sheehan, Natalie his mom sent me this today. I wanted to say thanks to Andy Smith @sideshowcollectibles for putting some action figures and toys together for Danny and @wbpictures for sending over a Aquaman trident 🔱 Mahalo to Everyone involved and the Sheehan family Aloha J" --Jason Momoa

This actually isn't the first time that Momoa has reached out in support of Danny Sheehan. The actor became aware of the young cancer patient when a video of the boy receiving an Aquaman action figure went viral. Momoa then reached out personally and posted a FaceTime video of him chatting with Danny, who was thrilled to be getting a call from "Aquaman." It's just another reminder of how superhero characters really do play an important role in the lives of so many fans - and what kind of off-screen obligation the actors that play them have.

Momoa seems to rise to the occasion when it comes to charity, and general compassion and understanding. Just more reason we're looking forward to seeing him back for Aquaman 2, which is set for release on December 16, 2022.