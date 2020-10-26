Jennifer Garner Denies Pregnancy Rumors After Her Pumpkin Carving Photo Reveal

✖

Actress Jennifer Garner got fans thinking there might be a pregnancy announcement on the way, thanks to a totally innocent post about a jack-o-lantern carving on Instagram. Garner shared a photo of her Halloween pumpkin carving on Sunday, in which her pumpkin was made to look like a little house. Inside the house was a second, much smaller pumpkin, which had a smiley face carved into it. Garner held the pumpkin for a picture, posting it with the caption, "When you and your jack-o-lantern share a vibe."

It didn't take long for some fans to take this simple Halloween post the wrong way. Garner was holding the pumpkin in front of her stomach, and some folks took the message to mean that she was hinting at a pregnancy. As it turns out, this is not at all the case. Garner simply meant that she was matching her pumpkin since they were both donning big smiles.

View this post on Instagram When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe…🎃🎃🎃 A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Oct 25, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT

"I thought this was a pregnancy for one hot second," one fan wrote in the comments. This prompted Garner to set the record straight, and she replied to the comment to make everything clear.

"STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES," Garner wrote in her response. "Good grief, I didn't even see it, just saw matching smiles."

If you follow Garner on social media, you probably know that this isn't the only time in recent memory that she's had to answer questions about a potential pregnancy. Back in September, a commenter asked Garner if she was expecting a fourth child, and the actress made things abundantly clear.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not -- and never will be -- pregnant," she wrote. "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [I] gained the COVID-19? Possibly. But that is another story."

Garner has three children — Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The couple finalized their divorce in October 2018.

Cover photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner