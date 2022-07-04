Joey Chestnut Wins 2022 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut won the 2022 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, retaining his title as world champion. However, even though he once again walked away with the title belt, Chestnut fell well short of any hope to best his 2021 record of 76 hot dogs in ten minutes: his official count for the 2022 competition was 63 hot dogs in ten minutes, which is well below the standard he's been performing at for over half a decade now. Still, even in a slower year of competition, Joey Chestnut still bested his competitors by a ridiculously wide margin!

Coming in second to Joey Chestnut's 63 hot dogs was competitive eater Geoffrey Esper, who ate 43 hot dogs in ten minutes. It was noted in both the men's and women's divisions of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest that heat was a big factor in the competition; the elevated heat and humidity on the shores of Coney Island, NY, clearly had an effect, as virtually every competitive eater seemed to perform below his/her usual pace. That includes Miki Sudo, the female champion who won this year's competition with 40 hot dogs in ten minutes – below her previous achievement of 48 hot dogs in 2020.

In addition to potential weather hazards, Joey Chestnut also had to go into the 2022 Hot Dog Eating Competition with a serious injury: a ruptured tendon in his leg. Chestnut showing up to the competition on crutches made headlines, as analysts wondered if a leg injury would hamper a competitive eater. For his part, Chestnut was confident he would still perform:

"I'm gonna eat like a madman," he told Fox News Digital. "It's all right. I'll be able to stand up and eat. I'm excited."

Joey Chestnut has now won the coveted "Mustard Belt" 15 times and continues to dominate as the undisputed king of competitive eating. Below you can see a rundown of his wins at Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest:

2022 – 63 Hot Dogs Eaten

2021 – 76 Hot Dogs Eaten

2020 – 75 Hot Dogs Eaten

2018 – 74 Hot Dogs Eaten

2017 – 72 Hot Dogs Eaten

2016 – 70 Hot Dogs Eaten

2013 – 69 Hot Dogs Eaten

2012 – 68 Hot Dogs Eaten

2009 – 68 Hot Dogs Eaten

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is held every year on July 4th.