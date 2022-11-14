John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89

Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".

The photo gallery Aniston included with the post showed her with her father across the years, starting from a picture of John holding her as a baby, then her with him as a child, then an adult, at the time in life (the 90s/00s) when they were both working actors in Hollywood. It's a touching tribute from child to parent and highlights just how close Jennifer Aniston and her father were (in case you didn't know).

While his daughter certainly rose to greater fame and prominence in the industry (as a parent would hope), John Aniston had a pretty storied career of his own. Born in Greece in 1933, Aniston's family left Europe for America when he was just two (and WWII was on the horizon), settling outside the Philadelphia area in Chester, Pennsylvania. Aniston would work in his family's restaurant and attend Penn State, where he majored in Theater Arts. He would leave college and serve in the Navy (Panama region) before serving in the reserves.

By 1962, when he was just about to turn thirty, Aniston broke into acting. While taking small roles in famous shows like Mission: Impossible, Kojak, and Airwolf, Aniston found a lane doing sitcom and soap opera roles. Love of Life, Search for Tomorrow, That Girl, and other shows eventually led him to Days of Our Lives, his longest and best-known career role. Aniston first appeared on Days in 1970 as one character (Eric Richards); he was brought back in `1985 and recast as Victor Kiriakis, a ruthless Greek mobster and businessman. Aniston would keep playing the role right up until his death. He would also appear on numerous other sitcom and genre shows, including Cold Case, Mad Men, and Star Trek: Voyager.

John Aniston was given the lifetime achievement honor at the Daytime Emmy Awards this year, for having appeared in more than 3,700 episodes of Days of our Lives. A timely and fitting tribute.

RIP John Aniston. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues in their time of grieving.