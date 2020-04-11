Johnny Depp Fans Are Flipping Out Over How Much His Son Looks Like Him In Rare Photo

Johnny Depp’s son, John Christopher II, has turned 18 years old. On Friday, Jack Depp’s sister, Lily-Rose Depp, shared some photos on Instagram to celebrate her brother’s birthday. One photo was from their childhood. The other as a rare photo of Jack as an adult. Some fans are stunned at just how much Jack Depp resembles his father. “My little baby Jackie is 18,” Lily-Rose wrote in her Instagram post. “My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!”

Jack Depp is the son of Johny Depp and French actress and musician Vanessa Paradis. Johnny and Paradis were together from 1998 to 2012, though they never wed. While he may look like his movie-star father, Jack has shown little interest in getting into show business.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My boy Jack has always been a very talented draftsman,” Johnny Depp told the Philadelphia Inquirer back in 2014. “He draws really super-well. He also plays music very well. He’s got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn’t shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!”

We’ve collected her some of the reactions to the new photo from Johnny Depp’s fans. Keep reading to see what they had to say.

Cover photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Favorite Actor

#JohnnyDepp, is one of my favorite actors. I’ve been binge watching #CaptainJackSparrow on @Disney while doing the stay at home routine. His son, #Jack, does look just like him. Also, sweet sibling snaps too. #HappyBirthdayJack! 🎶🎂🍦🎶 https://t.co/m4PQVYKAqh — 🍀🇺🇸 TrumpVoter 🇺🇸🍀 (@TrumpVoter12) April 11, 2020

Or Not

Johnny Depp’s son is not cute like him at alllll😭 — 🎡 (@__better0ffdeaD) April 11, 2020

Alright

alright but johnny depp’s son, jack is turning 18 today, I repeat pic.twitter.com/fHCy5r9u39 — ً (@vogueboss) April 9, 2020

Proud

@jackdeppjohn_ Happy birthday to Jack Depp skilled actor and son of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. Both of your parents should be (and probably are) very proud of you. I hope you have a wonderful day and many more wonderful years, Thanks for reading,SM — Scott Mair (@ScottMair2) April 9, 2020

Happy Birthday