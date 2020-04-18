Josh Brolin Issues Apology After Sharing Picture of Family Not Adhering to Social Distancing Guidelines

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, stay at home orders and social distancing guidelines continue to be critical measures intended to help stem the spread of COVID-19 but staying at home and remaining isolated from family and other loved ones can be a real challenge — and breaking those guidelines can come with some backlash as Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin recently discovered. Earlier this week, the actor posted a photo of himself along with his wife and young daughter visiting his father and stepmother. Now, Brolin has posted an apology responding to the backlash he got from fans about his perceived disregard for social distancing.

On Instagram earlier this week, Brolin shared a photo in which he, his wife and young daughter were outside at his father James Brolin and stepmother Barbara Streisand’s house. The since-deleted photo showed the adults all wearing masks and keeping significant distance from one another, but some fans took issue with the fact that Brolin and his family had left their home to make what looked like a social call. On Friday, Brolin took to Instagram to share a video in which he said that he was “humbled by the response” and that what he’d done was “irresponsible” but said that the responses helped him reset.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on Apr 17, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

“My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that’s our responsibility,” Brolin said. “We were going to pick something up and show [his daughter] the pool because we don’t have a pool and yeah, I think it was irresponsible.”

“You know, it’s hard to be honest sometimes,” he continued. “It’s hard to be honest and say, ‘maybe I screwed up’ and I knew that that was in the air, not because of the responses, but because the responses brought me back to my own truth and it’s humbling as hell, man.”

Brolin went on to say that he felt responsible to his “fellow man” and apologized, noting that it was more important to get through this even if that means going “overboard” with safety measures, a message that helped to explain just how serious he really is taking the pandemic before thanking followers for helping to remind him.

The continuing coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on more than just the simple things such as visiting family and friends. As stay at home orders, social distancing, and other shutdowns continue, there’s not aspect of life that hasn’t been impacted by the pandemic. This week, San Diego Comic-Con officially cancelled this year’s event while, soon after that announcement its sister convention, WonderCon was also officially cancelled. Those cancellations are just the latest in an ever-growing list of events that have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to those cancellations, movie theaters nationwide remain closed and production on film and television projects remain halted as well.

What do you think about Brolin’s video? Do you think he was in the wrong for visiting his father? Let us know in the comments below.