Marvel Star Josh Brolin And His Wife Kathryn Expecting Second Child Together

Marvel's Thanos (actor Josh Brolin) is actually bringing new life to the universe: Brolin and his wife Kathryn have announced that they are pregnant with their second child! The Brolin's are expecting baby no. 2 to arrive this December - which is a pretty great way to close out this year that is 2020. Kathryn Brolin posted a pregnancy announcement photo on Instagram, with the caption: "The Brolin’s are a growin’ !! Our little December babe is on the way..." Josh Brolin responded with a comment on his wife's post: "Wow. That’s amazing! Congratula…wait…WHAT?!?!" You can check out that exchange, below:

Josh and Kathryn Brolin have wasted no time starting their family: the Brolins already have a daughter, Westlyn, who was born in 2018 (making her 19-months old). Josh Brolin (52) also has two other children from his marriage to actress Alice Adair in the late-1980s-1990s, including a daughter who later followed in his footsteps, actress Eden Brolin (Yellowstone). He was also married to actress Diane Lane from 2004 to 2013, but they have no children together; Brolin married his former assistant/model Kathryn Boyd in 2016.

When his daughter Westlyn was born, Josh Brolin addressed the idea of re-entering an era of child-rearing this late in his life, telling US Weekly:

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited. “I’ve been a parent for so long, since as long as I can remember basically. I got out of high school, two years later we had a kid. So I don’t really know life without having kids.”

At that same time, Brolin also claimed that he would be taking a break from acting to focus on building a family with his wife, and that's certainly proven to be the case. Josh Brolin's career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to an end with Avengers: Endgame last year . Thanos saw his Avengers: Infinity War victory reversed by the Avengers, as The Mad Titan was dusted by Iron Man's ultimate sacrifice wielding the Infinity Gauntlet. Josh Brolin will voice Thanos again in Marvel's upcoming What If...? series for Disney+.

Even though Marvel fans lost a fan-favorite villain with Thanos, there's been rumbles of hope that Brolin can find a new place in the MCU, by being one of the only holdovers from Fox's X-Men movies. Brolin starred as Cable in Deadpool 2, and with Disney/Marvel seemingly bringing Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool to the MCU, there's definitely room for Brolin's Cable, as well.

Header Photo Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

