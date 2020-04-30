Jurassic World Actor Chris Pratt Pays Tribute to Co-Star Irrfan Khan

✖

Early this morning, the world learned that Bollywood icon and The Amazing Spider-Man actor Irrfan Khan, who recently played the character of Masrani in Jurassic World, had passed away at age 53. Khan apparently passed away after he had been admitted to the hospital suffering from a colon infection. Khan, who was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor in 2018, lost his mother last week. He was unable to be by her side in the end, due to the national lockdown in India, aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Khan is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sutapa Sikdar, and two children.

Khan, who has been working regularly in Bollywood since 1988, is one of the country's most respected actors. He became a recognizable face in the United states in 2008 when he appeared in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire.

Pratt called him "an exquisite actor and human," and said "he will be missed."

You can check it out below.

So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 29, 2020

"I never knew it was going to be popular worldwide in such a big way, with the Oscars and all that," Khan said in a 2015 interview with CNN.

The actor, who spent much of his life in supporting roles and, despite having star power at home, played a number of such roles in the U.S. right up until his death, inspired dozens of tributes from collaborators and admirers online today, from Bollywood and Hollywood to politics and the world stage.

"The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic," tweeted Prianka Chopra, who included a photo of herself working with Khan. "Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues. You inspired so many of us."

Khan's long and prolific career has slowed significantly since his 2018 diagnosis, and he has only one film listed on IMDb representing the work he did in 2019 and 2020.

"Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre," tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers."

Our thoughts go out to Khan's family, fans, and loved ones in this difficult time.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.