KFC Confirms Return of Mega-Viral Sandwich

Days after rumors spread regarding the return of a beloved KFC sandwich, the fast-food chain has confirmed the whispers: the Double Down is coming back. Wednesday, Kentucky Fried Chicken officials announced the limited-time return of the sandwich, confirming its return to participating stores will begin March 6th.

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez said in the announcement release. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

First introduced in 2010, the Double Down comes with no bun. In place of the bun are two Extra Crispy chicken breast filets and sandwiched between the chicken is cheese, bacon, and your choice of mayo or spicy sauce. In its first go-around in restaurants, the chain sold over 10 million sandwiches.

This time around, the chain is also introducing the new Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich, using the same ingredients as the Double Down, but using one of the chain's regular buns as usual. Instead of two chicken filets, the Bacon & Cheese has one, with bacon, cheese, and mayo on top. Pickles are also included in the Bacon & Cheese.

"We realize leaving the buns behind isn't for everyone, so our newest Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich was designed for those who are looking for the craveable taste of bacon and cheese added to the chicken sandwich perfected by the fried chicken experts," added Chavez.

The Double Down is only returning for four weeks, so you'll have to be quick to get it. KFC is also hosting a contest to get some people the Double Down early. The first 2,014 people to pre-order the sandwich on www.kfcdoubledowndrop.com beginning March 2nd will be able to get their hands on it a day earlier, beginning Sunday, March 5th.