KFC Testing Vegan Fried Chicken

Earlier this month, Burger King rolled out its first plant-based burger, the Impossible WHOPPER, nationwide, but it isn’t just burgers that are getting a vegan overhaul. KFC is will begin testing a plant-based fried chicken in one of its Atlanta locations on Tuesday.

According to CNBC, KFC will be testing Beyond Meat’s vegan chicken, called Beyond Fried Chicken. It’s a move that will make the Yum Brands chain the first national U.S. fast food chain to bring a Beyond Meat chicken item to their menu. However, those interested in trying the plant-based offering need to be aware that the Beyond Fried Chicken might not be completely vegan simply because of how it is being prepared. KFC said that the Beyond Fried Chicken offering will be cooked in the same fryers as their regular chicken.

Beyond Fried Chicken will be available in Atlanta’s Cobb Parkway restaurant. On Tuesday, August 27, customers are invited to try a complimentary sample of the Beyond Fried Chicken with the purchase of any KFC menu item, while supplies last. They will also be offering the Beyond Fried Chicken as nuggets in six or 12-piece combo meals or as boneless wings in a six or 12-piece option tossed in one of three sauces, Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ.

Customer feedback on the test of Beyond Fried Chicken will be taken into consideration by KFC to determine if they want to do a further, broader test of the plant-based offering or, potentially, even an eventual nationwide roll out.

