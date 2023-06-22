Kraft Singles Debuts Cheesy Apple Pie for Fourth of July

Now that it is officially summer, that means Fourth of July is just around the corner. As people look towards celebrating the most American of holidays, food is a major consideration and there's no food more American than apple pie — except maybe apple pie with cheese melted on top. This year, for the Fourth, Kraft Singles is teaming up with Little Pie Company to pair two iconic favorites, Apple pie and Kraft Singles, to create the Kraft Singles Apple Pie, what just. might be the most iconic American food combo to date.

The Kraft Singles Apple pie brings together two deeply American foods, Kraft Singles and apple pie, in a decadent and delicious offering. It's a play on the classic pairing of apples and cheese and has its roots in food history. According to Kraft, apple pie has been served with cheese as a topping since the 1800s which makes the Kraft Singles Apple Pie a unique extension of this tradition. It's a one-of-a-kind pie that features hand-cut golden delicious apples mixed with cinnamon, nutmeg, light brown sugar, and melty Kraft Singles baked within. Each 5-inch pie is also topped with a Kraft Single as well.

"Kraft Singles is a small ingredient that makes a big difference, and we are on a mission to make simple irresistible and reignite America's love for Kraft American Cheese," said Kelsey Rice, Associate Director for Kraft Singles at the Kraft Heinz Company. "Melting cheese on top of apple pie is a tradition we see many of our fans enjoy, so we wanted to remind people that Kraft Singles multiplies the enjoyment of whatever food you are eating and inspire new ways to enjoy our product beyond the grill."

Those wanting to experience the Kraft Singles Apple Pie, this is what you need to know. Beginning today, June 22nd, customers can go to Little Pie Company in New York City and indulge in the Kraft Singles Pie in person. The in-store price for the pie is $10.95. For those who don't live in New York City, you can purchase the pie for nationwide fresh delivery via Goldbelly, while supplies last for $44.95 before shipping. The kit includes a recipe card, two single 5-inch pies, and two packs of Kraft Singles for melting.

"At Little Pie Company, we take pride in our pies made from scratch, and are always thinking of ways to bring new flavors and experiences to our fans," said Arnold Wilkerson, creator of Little Pie Company. "When Kraft Singles approached us about creating a limited-edition pie featuring their iconic square, we were so excited and confident we could nail the recipe. Simply good and ready to eat, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie is sure to be a delight for all this Fourth of July."

The Kraft Singles Apple Pie is available now.

