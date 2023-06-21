Kraft Mayo Gets Spicy With New Buffalo Style Dressing

Spicy might be the biggest "trend" in food right now and it's not really a surprise why. There's just something about a little bit of heat that takes food — be it a meal or just a snack — to the next level. Now, Kraft Real Mayo is heating things up with their first foray into the spicy side with the launch of their new Buffalo Style Dressing — as well as a limited-edition way to carry it with you just about anywhere, the Buffalo Balm.

According to Kraft, the new Buffalo Style Dressing is a tangy, creamy new offering that packs a spicy burst of flavor boasting a cayenne pepper puree, butter, vinegar, and Kraft Mayo's smooth texture. It's perfect for pairing with just about anything from chicken sandwiches to fries to anything you can imagine. And to make it even easier, those who really love their spice and their mayo can go onto Amazon, while supplies last, and get the Buffalo Balm set. For $14.99, customers will get a bottle of Kraft Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing, a reusable balm tube, a custom bottle spout attachment and step-by-step instructions on how to prep your Buffalo Balm to take it with you anywhere.

"As our fans know well, when you are obsessed with a flavor, you never leave your house without it," says Frances Sabatier, Brand Manager, Kraft Real Mayo, at the Kraft Heinz Company. "As the Mayo brand for Mayo freaks, Kraft Real Mayo is proud to champion our fans' individuality through our products and how our fans enjoy them. Buffalo Balm lets mayo freaks boldly bring our new Buffalo Style Dressing everywhere – it packs easily, flavors food quickly, and like our fans, stands out unapologetically."

For those who aren't able to get the Buffalo Balm, you can still get the Kraft Mayo Buffalo Style Dressing at retailers nationwide starting now.

