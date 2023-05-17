Kraft Gets Chill With New Deluxe Frozen Mac and Cheese

Things are getting chilly for Kraft Mac & Cheese, but that's a good thing. On Wednesday, Kraft announced the launch of Kraft Mac & Cheese Deluxe Frozen, bringing the brand's beloved Deluxe offering to the freezer aisle for the first time ever. The new launch is rolling out at major retailers nationwide now.

According to Kraft, the Deluxe Frozen is available in two flavors — Original Cheddar and Four Cheese. The product is a new, single serve meal that features perfectly cooked macaroni pasta covered in a creamy homestyle cheese sauce and topped with real cheddar cheese. The launch is in response, in part, to growing consumer demand for comfort foods that are also convenient — research has indicated that consumers are turning more frequently to comfort foods (according to a 2020 Farm Rich survey) but they also are leaning on frozen meals for convenience. Kraft's Deluxe Frozen gives mac and cheese fans the best of both worlds.

And, to celebrate the launch of Deluxe Frozen — and keep customers cozy while shopping for the new launch in the chilly frozen aisle, Kraft Mac & Cheese is also releasing a new, limited edition Frozen (A)isle Sweater. The sweater, inspired by classic Fair Isle sweater design is described as featuring a lush and comforting sweater base "deluxified" with the iconic noodle smile. Fans wanting to get their hands on the sweater for cozy shopping can get theirs on Amazon for $19.99 while supplies last.

The new Kraft Mac & Cheese Deluxe Frozen Original Cheddar and Kraft Mac & Cheese Deluxe Frozen Four Cheese is available in stores now. The Frozen (A)isle sweater is now available on Amazon.

Will you be checking out the latest offering from Kraft Mac & Cheese? What do you think about the Frozen (A)isle Sweater? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!