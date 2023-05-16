Kraft Heinz Brings IHOP Coffee to Stores For the First Time

If you're a coffee lover who also happens to love IHOP, today is your lucky day. On Tuesday, Kraft Heinz announced the launch of the new, pancake inspired IHOP Coffee to grocery store shelves nationwide, bringing three flavors to consumers to enjoy at home. And to celebrate the launch of IHOP Coffee, they are also introducing the limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser so you can give your home the delicious aroma of Buttery Syrup pancakes.

According to the brand, the new IHOP Coffee is made with 100 percent premium arabica beans and comes in three unique roasts: Signature Blend, Buttery Syrup, and the top-selling pancake flavor Chocolate Chocolate Chip. The coffees are available in K-Cup pods and bags of ground coffee at retailers nationwide with a starting price of $7.99.

"Given Kraft Heinz's heritage with iconic coffee brands, we're thrilled to leverage our longstanding category experience to create a premium coffee product available in bags and K-Cup® pods," said Kaitlin Roe, Director of Marketing at Kraft Heinz. "This partnership allows us to combine our scale and capabilities with the power of a fan favorite brand like IHOP® to reach new consumers in the market."

"With more than 56 million cups of coffee sold per year, it only made sense to bring the joy of our coffee to retailers nationwide with innovative flavors inspired by our best-selling pancakes," said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP®. "Kraft Heinz is the perfect partner to bring our iconic flavors to our guests and help serve up joy each morning with IHOP® Coffee as part of our fans' morning routines."

As for the limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser, it is exactly what it sounds like. The diffuser looks just like an IHOP coffee mug and lets users enjoy the scent of Buttery Syrup pancakes with the press of a button. The diffuser is also rechargeable so you can place it pretty much anywhere you'd like and it comes pre-filled with the Buttery Syrup scented oil. It is available for pre-order on Amazon for $19.99. It is available only while supplies last.

The new, IHOP Coffee is available at stores nationwide now.

Will you be checking out IHOP Coffee? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!