Krispy Kreme Reveals July 4th Doughnuts

In a matter of days, Americans will celebrate the Fourth of July with plenty of outdoor get-togethers, fireworks, and other summer festivities. Not to miss out on all of the fun, Krispy Kreme is introducing a set of new doughnuts baked specially for the occasion. Effectively immediately, Krispy Kreme has introduced a limited-time "Star-Spangled Box," featuring four red, white, and blue-themed doughnuts.

The new doughnuts include a Freedom Ring Doughnut, Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnuts, Strawberry Shortcake Doughnuts, and Patriotic Eagle Doughnuts. You can find out the details of those offerings below.

Freedom Ring Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut decorated with icing stripes and sprinkles to resemble a flag.

– An Original Glazed doughnut decorated with icing stripes and sprinkles to resemble a flag. Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.

– An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles. Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut – A doughnut filled with Strawberry KREME™, dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars and, topped with a KREME™ dollop and shortbread crumbles.

– A doughnut filled with Strawberry KREME™, dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars and, topped with a KREME™ dollop and shortbread crumbles. Patriotic Eagle Doughnut – A doughnut filled with Cookies & KREME™ filling, dipped in blue icing, decorated with red and white stripes, and topped with a patriotic eagle sugar piece.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

Furthermore, anyone that buys any dozen doughnuts between now and July 4th will also get a dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for free. That deal's only available at participating locations, so you may want to call ahead of your visit.

“This Fourth of July, many Americans are going to celebrate with family and friends not just our independence but also emerging freedom from the pandemic. We’re making these gatherings the sweetest parties of the summer with patriotic doughnuts and a fireworks-worthy deal,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena says in a press release.

The last new holiday is a separate box that includes 20 mini-flag doughnuts in a special star-spangled box.