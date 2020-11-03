Krispy Kreme Giving Free Doughnuts to Voters on Tuesday

✖

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts all day on Tuesday to anyone who participates in Election Day festivities. To get your free doughnut, show up to your local Krispy Kreme and you'll be able to claim a free Original Glazed doughnut with zero strings attached. Furthermore, the chain will even give you a complimentary "I Vote" sticker if your sticker fell off between the polls and the doughnut joint.

“If you’re out and about on Election Day, we want to thank you by giving you a free Original Glazed doughnut,” Krispy Kremer chief marketer Dave Skena said in a press release. “And if you didn’t get your ‘I Voted’ sticker because you voted before election day, we’ve got you covered there too.”

The company's statement added, "To celebrate and share the pride that comes with voting, Krispy Kreme will also make available to guests on Election Day 'I Voted' stickers. These stickers, a badge of pride for any voter are more difficult to attain due to the increase in people voting by mail and pandemic-related health precautions being taken at polling places throughout the country."

According to CNN, more than 96 million Americans have already voted in the general election either through mail-in ballots or early voting, more than 45-percent of the entire registered voter base in the country. The 96 million ballots also amount to around 70-percent of the total ballots (136.5 million) cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Most experts predict record turnouts on Election Day, partially in thanks due to record-highs already set after early voting periods. In 2008, more than 57-percent of the country's registered voters cast their ballot, a record this election is most definitely on-pace to break.

Krispy Kreme has over 1,000 locations around the world. As with most other food promotions, check with your closest location to ensure they're taking part in the promotion before heading out.