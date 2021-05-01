L.O.L. Surprise To Go On Nationwide Roadshow Tour

✖

L.O.L. Surprise! -- the #1 toy property in the US for the past four years -- announces its live concert experience debut, “L.O.L. Surprise! Live - Calling All B.B.’s.” For the first time ever, fans will be able to see L.O.L. Surprise!’s rocking and fierce characters including Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Neonlicious and Swag performing live in a high-energy, interactive show featuring all of L.O.L. hits and tons of new music and surprises. The show will highlight best-in-class production, awesome choreography from the L.O.L. Dance crew and unparalleled visuals to bring the audience into this inclusive and awe-inspiring L.O.L. universe.

As one of the first post-pandemic, family-friendly touring announcements, L.O.L. Surprise! Live offers the most comprehensive tour yet, with plans to visit over 100 U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville and New York.

In addition to top-rated hits including “Calling All B.B.’s” and “Remix,” the live concert will showcase all-new songs from the forthcoming L.O.L. album via Magic Star/Sony. L.O.L. videos have been viewed on YouTube over 15 billion times making it one of the most beloved brands in the world with celebrity fans including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Ciara and many others. The live show is being produced by Jonathan Shank & Terrapin Station Entertainment with the script penned by renowned creative director Amy Tinkham.

L.O.L. Surprise! Live is the first ever family tour to partner with Lyte -- the reservations technology platform reimagining e-commerce for artists, fans, and live events. Lyte’s innovative, fan-focused approach to touring has already been utilized by over 300 major artists, festivals and events internationally, including Coachella and Jacob Collier.

“We’re excited to produce the first-ever L.O.L. Surprise! Live show and give fans and families who have been eagerly awaiting the return of live events a chance to come inside the L.O.L. world and play alongside their favorite characters,” said Terrapin Station President/Founder and L.O.L. Surprise! Live tour producer Jonathan Shank. “Our highest priority is the safety and comfort of our fans. The show is going to be a must see experience for L.O.L. fans of all ages with tons of incredible music, dancing, and extra OMG surprises.”

“L.O.L. Surprise! is known for disrupting the toy industry and delivering the world's best products and experiences” said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. “We can’t wait for our millions of fans to enjoy L.O.L. Surprise! Live.”

“L.O.L. Surprise! and Terrapin Station have an incredible vision with this tour. I believe it could redefine family entertainment for a generation of children,” said Ant Taylor, founder and CEO of Lyte. “Lyte’s reservation platform is designed and built for a new kind of live event and e-commerce experience. We are honored to be a technology partner of this tour.”

Through Lyte’s Priority Reservation system, families can use the platform to reserve their spot to attend the show in their preferred city. When the show specifics are announced and tickets become available, those who have already made reservations are among the first to be given access to tickets. Should they not be able to attend the show, fans will have the flexibility to return or exchange tickets.

To secure reservations, visit the show's official website. VIP packages are also available for reservations that include unique meet and greet opportunities and a soundcheck party.