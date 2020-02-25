Lay’s Introducing Three New Flavors, Including Fried Green Tomato and Hot Sauce

As NBC gears up to roll out Season 18 of The Voice, fans of the show will have some Voice-centric snacks to munch on. Lay’s announced Monday morning the company would be introducing three new flavors in collaboration with the talent show and The Voice judge John Legend. According to the release, the three flavors include Fried Green Tomato, Hot Sauce, and Crispy Taco. As you might expect, each package of the new flavors includes a code that will allow fans to participate in a sweepstakes in an attempt to win one of many prizes, including a trip to a live taping of The Voice.

Should you manage to run across any of the packages now, you can head to www.LaysAndTheVoice.com to enter the code and be entered in to win. There will also be additional ways to win online as the contest runs from March 2nd through April 17th.

The new flavors will also be rooted in a massive new marketing push, featuring Legend in a host of videos promoting the brand. According to one Lay’s marketing exec, it’s an attempt to reach a younger audience in an increasingly digital age. “Finding the right way to add to their experiences is really critical to us as a brand. [Younger consumers] don’t want us to just tell them stuff, but show them how we are helping them to have more experiences in life,” Frito-Lay VP, marketing Sadira Furlow tells Variety.

The collaboration with The Voice is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to marketing to a whole new generation. Later this year, Frito-Lay will have a major presence at Coachella with an on-site “dispensary.” There, several “rare” flavors that aren’t typically available in the United States will be available to those that participate in the on-site event.