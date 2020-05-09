Little Richard, Music Legend, Dead at 87

✖

Music legend Little Richard, known for his boisterous personality and genuine spirit as well as his long list of iconic hits, has passed away at the age of 87. He passed away this morning, and the news was confirmed to Rolling Stone by Richard's son Danny Penniman. It isn't known yet what the cause of death was, but we will keep you posted as more details are released. Our thoughts are with Richard's family and friends at this difficult time. The legend is known for hits like Tutti Frutti, Lucille, and Good Golly Miss Molly just to name a few, and the impact he had not only on Rock and Roll but the music industry as a whole cannot be understated.

Developing...