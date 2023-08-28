The Biggest Search for the Loch Ness Monster in 50 Years Is Underway

If the Loch Ness Monster were to be found, there's a good chance it would have been found this weekend. Between August 26th and August 27th, officials with Scotland's Loch Ness Centre organized what's thought to be the largest search for the legendary cryptid in at least 50 years.

"It's our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large scale surface watch, you'll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world," Loch Ness Exploration's Alan McKenna said in a press release earlier this month.

This exploration of Loch Ness includes new surveying equipment McKenna and his team say have never been used when exploring the freshwater body.

"As part of the weekend of activities, the Loch Ness Centre and LNE are looking for volunteers to take part in a giant surface watch of the Loch, keeping an eye out for breaks in the water and any inexplicable movements," the center's statement reads. "Each morning, Alan McKenna from LNE will brief volunteers live from the Loch Ness Centre on what to look out for and how to record findings; each day there will also be a debrief from the reimagined centre to go through the day's findings."

It adds, "Over the weekend, surveying equipment that has never been used on Loch Ness before will be enlisted to uncover the secrets of the mysterious waters. This includes thermal drones to produce thermal images of the water from the air using infrared cameras, as observing heat from above could provide a crucial component for identifying any mysterious anomalies. Finally, a hydrophone will be used to detect acoustic signals under the water, listening for any Nessie-like calls, as well as further technology in the hunt for the truth."

Evidence of the existence of Nessie has yet to surface as of press time, so be on the lookout for pressing news should that change in the coming hours. You can read more about the expedition on the Loch Ness Centre website.