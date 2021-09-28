Loch Ness Monster Possibly Spotted In New Drone Footage

https://youtu.be/k5t48qGWjE0

One of these days, the Loch Ness Monster is going to reveal itself to the world — or so Nessie trackers hope. Throughout the years there have been hundreds of thousands of alleged sightings of the infamous lake monster and now, a British sportsman thinks he may have captured some of the most convincing evidence of Ol’ Nessie yet.

Last month, Richard Mavor was paddling Loch Ness as part of a long-distance canoe trip he was supporting for charity. Along the way, he took a drone to film some overhead shots, and, lo and behold, a long, Nessie-like figure can be seen swim just below the water’s surface for a moment in the clip.

“The last thing I want to do is make a Nessie claim,” Mavor told the New Your Post of his own footage. “I’m the most skeptical of people. But watching this I think yeah, there’s something a bit strange here.”

Mavor goes on to tell the tabloid he didn’t originally even see the figure until someone pointed it out in his YouTube comments.

“I had to rewind and fast-forward several times,” Mavor added, making sure to point out he didn’t see any driftwood in the area. “That’s what’s confused me. It’s an inland water, you don’t get tidal debris like you do on the coast. Things do wash up, but nothing the size of this.”

In a separate interview with the Daily Record, Mavor said he wasn’t sure what it could be other than the fabled cryptid.

You can see the alleged outline of Nessie around the four-minute mark in the video above.

Long-time Nessie spotters have been as active as ever, with this year’s recorded sighting count having already become one of the largest in recent memory.

“The object in my estimation is at least 30 feet long as shown by solid blackness in the water, rising to at least 4 to 5 feet high. It was amazing to see such a large image caught on video compared to my previous sightings,” long-time spotter Eoin O’Faodhagain repoted earlier this year. “This sighting is also special because there was no boat traffic or wave disturbance in the video and the surface of the loch was calm.”