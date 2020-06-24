Loch Ness Monster Is Trending as "Best Photo Ever" of Unexplained Creature Surfaces
When it comes to cryptozoology, things don't get much bigger than the Loch Ness Monster, both figuratively and literally. One of the first "confirmed" sightings of the creature took place back in the 1930s, when Colonel Robert Kenneth Wilson snapped a photo of what he believed to be a mysterious creature, igniting worldwide interest in identifying the beast and spawning countless tales of close encounters with the massive monster in the decades since. Photographer Steve Challice recently revealed a photo of a creature he couldn't identify, with some Loch Ness Monster fans claiming that it could be one of the best photos of the mythical creature ever captured.
You can check out the photo in the tweet below.
Who had the Loch Ness Monster on their 2020 Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/TxiNDt9ax3— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 24, 2020
While the image sparked excitement in fans of the creature, many others were quick to point out that the photo appeared to merely be a doctored image. However, given the coronavirus pandemic, "murder hornets," and various other unprecedented events of 2020, the emergence of the Loch Ness Monster seemed par for the course to many social media users.
Check out what Twitter is saying about the Loch Ness Monster's appearance!
Header photo courtesy of Keystone/Getty Images
Can't Believe It...
prevnext
Can't believe we gotta say this, but the loch ness monster picture is fake. Compare these unique patterns here pic.twitter.com/shG5dVAXGr— Bailee (@supahflylol) June 24, 2020
Damn Good Photo
prevnext
I'm sorry but this is a damn good photo. I will defend The Loch Ness Monster 's existence 'till I die! pic.twitter.com/UHO5xYdn0U— Î̶̛̛̛̛̈̉͗̒̅̎́͊̒͛̋́̈́̋̄̈́̒̋̃͋͂͌͐̾̂̀̎͂̃̽̓͂̐͐͗̔̉̈́̏̄̕͘͝ (@3TV1se) June 24, 2020
Hoax
prevnext
“In his house at R'lyeh dead Cthulhu waits dreaming.” As kids in the 70’s, we wanted to believe in the Loch Ness Monster (thank you “In Search Of...” with Leonard Nimoy). In the 90’s, they told us it was all a hoax. Suddenly, 2020 is all “Hold my beer” about it. https://t.co/mpWCoZDFpk— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 24, 2020
Pretty Sane
prevnext
Half the day has passed and now the Loch Ness Monster is trending? That... actually might be the most sane thing to see this year tbh. pic.twitter.com/9MlQ4a6BWe— ListlessLenmer (@LenmerListless) June 24, 2020
CGI for a Living
prevnext
It's not often you see a cryptid trending nowadays! Hopefully this allegedly authentic photo of the Loch Ness Monster will spark more interest in cryptozoology.
Sadly, I believe this photo is fake. It looks clearly edited. Furthermore, the photographer creates CGI for a living. pic.twitter.com/YPOac8P5WL— Sir Spooks (@TheSirSpooks) June 24, 2020
Could Be a Catfish
prevnext
I saw the new "Loch Ness monster" pic, & if it's a legit photo, it's my opinion that it's a Wels catfish.— Fen! (@FenWhitney) June 24, 2020
They can grow to be over 300 lbs and 8' long.
The pattern & gradation shown in the picture looks somewhat like a Wels to me!
I WANT Nessie to be real, but... pic.twitter.com/gwnpp33u8A
Preparing for Aliens
prevnext
The Loch Ness Monster sighting is to get us ready for the alien invasion we’re about to get in July pic.twitter.com/X5UvRzZlah— María Britto Farías (@MariaBrittoF) June 24, 2020
False Alarm
prevnext
Saw Loch Ness Monster trending and thought he died pic.twitter.com/vMv27zAzZ0— Jo🍡 (@JoVonKarma) June 24, 2020
Just Misunderstood
prevnext
I’m not a monster, I’m just misunderstood. #LochNessMonster pic.twitter.com/lgm1K79bvB— Nessie (@LochNess2020) June 24, 2020
Bigfoot Standing By
prev
Big foot waiting for his turn after seeing the Loch Ness Monster on trending . pic.twitter.com/5fLPO2no23— Odalys👸🏼 (@xxodalysxxx) June 24, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.