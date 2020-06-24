Loch Ness Monster Is Trending as "Best Photo Ever" of Unexplained Creature Surfaces

(Photo: Keystone/Getty Images)

When it comes to cryptozoology, things don't get much bigger than the Loch Ness Monster, both figuratively and literally. One of the first "confirmed" sightings of the creature took place back in the 1930s, when Colonel Robert Kenneth Wilson snapped a photo of what he believed to be a mysterious creature, igniting worldwide interest in identifying the beast and spawning countless tales of close encounters with the massive monster in the decades since. Photographer Steve Challice recently revealed a photo of a creature he couldn't identify, with some Loch Ness Monster fans claiming that it could be one of the best photos of the mythical creature ever captured.

While the image sparked excitement in fans of the creature, many others were quick to point out that the photo appeared to merely be a doctored image. However, given the coronavirus pandemic, "murder hornets," and various other unprecedented events of 2020, the emergence of the Loch Ness Monster seemed par for the course to many social media users.

