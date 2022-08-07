Magnum P.I. Star Roger E. Mosley Dead at 83

Roger E. Mosley, the actor perhaps best known as helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin on the original CBS series Magnum P.I. has died. The actor, who was 83 years old, passed away on Sunday morning with his passing announced by his daughter, Ch-a, on Facebook (via Deadline). No cause of death was given.

"We could never mourn such an amazing man," she wrote. "He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy, but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."

Mosley starred alongside Tom Selleck on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run and appeared in 158 episodes overall. The actor also came back to appear in the reboot series, this time in a cameo appearance as a different character, Booky, a Vietnam veteran and barbery who the reboot's T.C. (Stephen Hill) goes to for advice. Mosley ultimately appeared in two episodes of the reboot series, Season 1's "A Kiss Before Dying" in 2019, and Season 3's "The Day Danger Walked In" in 2021.Mosley also showed support for the reboot, with Hill recalling at the time his experience working with the actor who originated his role.

"Roger and his beautiful wife Toni are proud of my take on the now-iconic character and expressed their enthusiasm to see me and my cast win," Hill said at the time. "We exchanged gifts on set, and now Mr. Mosely and I have a signed Island Hoppers T-shirt from the other's show. The proverbial torch has been passed."

In addition to the role of T.C. on Magnum P.I., Mosley had an extensive career on other television shows as well, including Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojack, The Rockford Files, Starsky and Hutch, Night Court, Hangin' With Mr. Cooper, Walker, Texas Ranger, and many more.

Our thoughts are with Mosley's family, friends, and fans at this time.