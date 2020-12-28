Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Sets Spotify Record

✖

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has notched an astonishing Spotify record this year. 17.223 million listens of the song on Christmas Day of this year has it standing atop the mountain alone. Chart Data tweeted out the observation over the weekend and people couldn’t help but marvel at that kind of dominance. The singer herself ended up tweeting about the mark and how the platform behaves for performers. Recent years have seen numerous artists talk about what kind of cut they get from fans streaming their music. Carey was absolutely forthright when explaining how things go for some creators on Spotify. It was a fascinating glimpse into what powers the record industry at this point. A lot of performers don’t really get close to that number of plays in an entire career, much less one day. You can check out her tweet down below.

“WOW I know people think I'm making "coin" (lil' secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I'm sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people,” Carey wrote. “THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!”

WOW 🤯🥳😭 I know people think I'm making "coin" (lil' secret: artists make very little from streams) but the real reason I'm sitting here in astonishment & gratitude is seeing the joy this little song I wrote brings to people. THANK YOU & MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️‼️❄️❄️❄️‼️ https://t.co/jlhrtiN0h1 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 25, 2020

This year, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hit the popular music charts the day after Thanksgiving. Now, that’s become a bit of a routine over the last few years. People on social media have had quite a ball joking around about random spikes of streaming when December draws closer. But, the 1994 classic actually hit No. 1 in the country last year in a surprising twist. EW talked to the wildly-talented performer about coming up with such a crowd-pleaser.

“I wrote the beginning and the middle on the keyboard in a little house in Upstate New York, in a room by myself," Carey explained. "I just started thinking about all things Christmas and growing up as a kid that loves Christmas. I think that’s why it’s such a festive record."

If you’re wanting some more of the songstress’ vocal stylings, you can catch her on Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, if you’re still feeling festive. Apple TV+ plays host to the program with special appearances by Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Jermaine Dupri, Snoop Dogg, and more.

