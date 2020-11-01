Christmas Is the Number One Trend on Twitter on November 1st

Happy Holidays, everyone! It may only be November 1st, but people on Twitter are already getting into the Christmas spirit. 2020 has been a rough year for everyone thanks to the pandemic, so lots of folks are ready to get into the joyous spirit, even if the Christmas holiday is still two months away. Yesterday may have been Halloween, but "Christmas" is currently the top trend on Twitter. In fact, the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, took to the social media site to officially declare it's time to start bopping to "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

"Guess what," Carey teased on Twitter. The video features a spooky character roaming through Halloween decor before opening a door and revealing a very Christmasy Carey declaring, "It's time!" Although, even the star admits we should get through Thanksgiving first. You can watch the video in the post below:

Carey isn't the only person talking about Christmas today. Check out some of the tweets from today's top trend below...