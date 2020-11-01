Christmas Is the Number One Trend on Twitter on November 1st
Happy Holidays, everyone! It may only be November 1st, but people on Twitter are already getting into the Christmas spirit. 2020 has been a rough year for everyone thanks to the pandemic, so lots of folks are ready to get into the joyous spirit, even if the Christmas holiday is still two months away. Yesterday may have been Halloween, but "Christmas" is currently the top trend on Twitter. In fact, the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, took to the social media site to officially declare it's time to start bopping to "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
"Guess what," Carey teased on Twitter. The video features a spooky character roaming through Halloween decor before opening a door and revealing a very Christmasy Carey declaring, "It's time!" Although, even the star admits we should get through Thanksgiving first. You can watch the video in the post below:
Guess what? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/2IUNkCOyCz— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2020
Carey isn't the only person talking about Christmas today. Check out some of the tweets from today's top trend below...
No Rules
Saw a Christmas tree up in the neighborhood BEFORE Halloween. Normally I’d bust someone’s chops about it, but you know what? Do what makes you happy. Especially this year. Keep it up till Valentine’s Day if you want. No rules anymore— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 1, 2020
Find Your Joy
Been a difficult, feels like a decade long, awful year. If folks want to put up Christmas trees, string up outdoor lights, and begin playing Christmas music, now, I ain’t mad. Whatever makes folks happy is up to them. We’ve all earned finding joy in our own way. So do you!— Beverly Jenkins (@authorMsBev) November 1, 2020
Listen to Mariah
If Mariah says it’s officially Christmas season, then it’s officially Christmas season. pic.twitter.com/fEw6uaNRin— Krystina Arielle 🦖 (@KrystinaArielle) November 1, 2020
Literally
Merry Christmas everyone pic.twitter.com/tMQ0G5caKq— Zak Kukoff (@zck) November 1, 2020
Wow!
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by @MariahCarey re-enters Top 100 on US iTunes Songs chart at #100. ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/ptAdOsbvTi— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 1, 2020
My Two Cents
Me on Oct 31st: Me on Nov 1st: pic.twitter.com/avFkLJVLP5— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 1, 2020
Exactly
I think one reason Christmas music is so appealing this year is it's like, you get to live in a fantasy land where it's not two days before the election, like "WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE DECEMBER 20 IS THE DATE RIGHT NOW!!"— Quinton ReSpooks 🎬 (@Q_Review) November 1, 2020
It's Not For Everyone, Though
seeing christmas decorations pic.twitter.com/zWp77ZuQ8P— dan (@dannolantern) November 1, 2020
We Can't Forget Thanksgiving
please do nOT talk to me about christmas until december i will not tolerate the disrespect towards the BEST holiday of the year (thanksgiving)— zahra (@zhashx) November 1, 2020
We Love to See Christmas Fan Art, Though
IT'S NOVEMBER 1ST MF YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS!?!?!? IT'S CHRISTMAS TIME!!! ❤️🎄💚
[#Spinel #StevenUniverse] pic.twitter.com/WvlIuFidBT— 🎄 ChristmasPancakes 🥞 (@SpacePancakes24) November 1, 2020
In Conclusion, Save GLOW
it’s november 1st so basically christmas now 🎄🎅 pic.twitter.com/YQiwvk4bCx— best of alison brie (@badpostalisonb) November 1, 2020